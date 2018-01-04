Newspaper chairman resigns after spanking allegations

In this Jan. 25, 2012, photo provided by The Anniston Star, former Anniston Star publisher, H. Brandt Ayers, sits for a portrait in Anniston, Ala. Ayers is being accused of spanking female employees while he was a newsroom executive decades ago. The former editor and publisher at The Anniston Star, used a metal ruler to hit a young female employee in the newsroom in the mid-1970s and had a reputation for spanking other women, according to published reports. The Anniston Star via AP Bill Wilson