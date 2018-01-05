Dow breakthrough buoys markets despite mixed US jobs report

A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Asian stock markets were moderately higher on Friday after the Dow Jones finished above 25,000 for the first time overnight and North and South Korea agreed to hold talks in a sign of easing animosities. Investors' focus was on the upcoming U.S. jobs reports.