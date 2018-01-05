Business

Cyprus court sentences ex-top banker to 30-month jail term

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 08:39 AM

NICOSIA, Cyprus

A court in Cyprus has sentenced the former CEO of the island-nation's largest bank to 30 months in prison after finding him guilty of deceiving shareholders about the extent of the lender's money problems in the midst of a financial crisis.

According to state-run Cyprus News Agency, the court on Friday said Bank of Cyprus's former CEO Andreas Eliades "didn't want to give the true picture" of the bank's capital shortfall during a June 2012 annual general meeting.

Eliades was convicted last month on the charge of market manipulation but was acquitted on several other charges. Four other top bank executives were acquitted on all charges.

The financial crisis forced Cyprus to accept in March 2013 a three-year multibillion dollar rescue program from other eurozone countries to avoid bankruptcy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Our favorite photos from 2017

    The News & Observer's award-winning photojournalists share some of their favorite photos from 2017.

Our favorite photos from 2017

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017
Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators
The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas 5:35

The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas

View More Video