The river Rhine is flooding areas near the Cologne Cathedral and the old town of Cologne, Germany, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, after heavy rainfalls and melting snow.
The river Rhine is flooding areas near the Cologne Cathedral and the old town of Cologne, Germany, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, after heavy rainfalls and melting snow. dpa via AP Oliver Berg
The river Rhine is flooding areas near the Cologne Cathedral and the old town of Cologne, Germany, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, after heavy rainfalls and melting snow. dpa via AP Oliver Berg

Business

Heavy rain, melting snow produce floods in western Germany

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 09:27 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

Rivers swollen by days of rainfall and melting snow are rising in western Germany, with floodwaters spilling into some cities and towns.

The dpa news agency reported that shipping was suspended Friday on the upper reaches of the Rhine River, and a similar measure might be taken in the Cologne area over the weekend. Shipping on the Moselle River and the Neckar River, two of the Rhine's tributaries, had already been halted.

A road in downtown Heidelberg was closed on Friday after the Neckar spilled over its banks.

In St. Blasien in Germany's Black Forest, houses were evacuated on Thursday night because of flooding and a landslide. Most of the roughly 150 residents affected were later able to return to their homes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Our favorite photos from 2017

    The News & Observer's award-winning photojournalists share some of their favorite photos from 2017.

Our favorite photos from 2017

Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017
Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators
The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas 5:35

The Flourish Market is hoping to raise $20,000 by Christmas

View More Video