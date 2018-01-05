Business

Bank of North Dakota preparing for 100th anniversary in 2019

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 07:17 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

The Bank of North Dakota is seeking the public's help as it prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

The bank is accepting historical artifacts such as bank letters, memorabilia and promotional items. Officials also are seeking stories from farm families who were helped by the bank during the Great Depression and were able to keep the farm as a result.

Stories also are being accepted from long-established businesses that have benefited from bank loan programs.

The anniversary projects include a museum on the first floor of the bank building in Bismarck, a commemorative table book and a website.

The bank is the only state-owned bank in the country.

