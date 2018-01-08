Business

Bulgarian businessman shot dead on the street in Sofia

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 08:41 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SOFIA, Bulgaria

A wealthy Bulgarian businessman has been shot to death outside his company's office in the capital, Sofia.

Police say 49-year-old Petar Hristov was shot while getting into his car at 10 a.m. Monday. Eyewitnesses said the shots came from a nearby car.

Hristov was taken to a hospital but died of his wounds half an hour later.

"There are most likely business interests behind the killing," chief of national police Hristo Terziyski told reporters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hristov was the owner of a large dairy company but was also active in construction, real estate and tourism.

The killing comes only a week after Bulgaria took over the six-month, rotating presidency of the European Union, which the Balkan country joined in 2007. Ever since, it has been subject to criticism by Brussels for failing to efficiently fight corruption and organized crime.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount

    HopFly Brewing Company opened at Rocky Mount Mills in November by Triangle native Cameron Shulz. He aims for full-flavored but low-alcohol styles that work at indoor tastings as well as outdoor adventures.

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount 0:42

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount
Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017
Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

View More Video