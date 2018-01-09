Business

Cologne-Bonn airport landings suspended for runway repair

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 07:42 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BERLIN

Cologne-Bonn airport in western Germany has temporarily suspended landings while minor repairs to the runway are undertaken.

A footprint-sized hole in the asphalt was discovered on Tuesday morning and the airport said it would take two or three hours to fix.

Arriving planes were diverted to Duesseldorf and Dortmund in the meantime. It wasn't immediately clear how many flights were affected, though 18 arrivals and 16 departures were scheduled in that time. Limited numbers of takeoffs were possible.

A second runway is currently out of service for maintenance work.

