In this Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, photo, a Delta Air Lines jet takes off from Boston's Logan International Airport. On Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, Delta Air Lines Inc. reports earnings. Charles Krupa AP Photo

Delta tops expectations all around

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:17 AM

ATLANTA

Delta Air Lines is reporting fourth-quarter profit of $572 million, easily beating expectations.

The Atlanta company reported net income of 80 cents per share Thursday, or 96 cents with nonrecurring items removed.

That breezed past the 88 cents Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $10.25 billion, also topping forecasts.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 3 percent. The stock has climbed almost 10 percent in the last 12 months.

