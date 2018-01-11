European Central Bank close to revisiting stimulus program

FILE- In this Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 file photo, President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi , left, and vice president Vitor Constancio go to a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany. Top officials at the European Central Bank at their last meeting Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, were wary of prematurely signaling the next steps in an expected exit from their monetary stimulus polices. Michael Probst, File AP Photo