Lufthansa plane makes safe emergency landing in Poland

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:46 AM

WARSAW, Poland

An airport spokeswoman in southern Poland says a Lufthansa jet carrying over 40 people made a safe emergency landing shortly after takeoff when the pilots decided to turn back. No one was hurt.

John Paul II Krakow-Balice International Airport spokeswoman Monika Pabisek said the airport was operating as usual after the incident on Thursday.

Polish media report that the pilots of the Airbus A319 that was bound for Frankfurt, Germany decided to turn back to Krakow after they noticed a problem with a wheel.

On Wednesday night, a Bombardier Dash Q400 propeller plane flown by Poland's LOT airline from Krakow made a safe emergency landing in Warsaw with its front wheel malfunctioning. No one was hurt.

