Business

State grant pays for SW Indiana racetrack's lighting upgrade

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:47 PM

HAUBSTADT, Ind.

A state grant is helping pay for a lighting upgrade at a racetrack in southwestern Indiana.

The $52,000 grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.'s motorsport improvement fund is paying for the LED lighting recently installed at the Tri-State Speedway.

The Princeton Daily Clarion reports that Gibson County officials must first pay the bill for the upgrade at the dirt oval racetrack that hosts open-wheel races in Haubstadt, a town about 15 miles north of Evansville. The county will then be reimbursed for that expense within two months.

The speedway's owners paid the nearly $5,900 balance of the lighting upgrade's cost and provided all the labor to update the track's lighting.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

County council member Derek McGraw says the racetrack "definitely brings people to Gibson County.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount

    HopFly Brewing Company opened at Rocky Mount Mills in November by Triangle native Cameron Shulz. He aims for full-flavored but low-alcohol styles that work at indoor tastings as well as outdoor adventures.

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount 0:42

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount
Our favorite photos from 2017 2:56

Our favorite photos from 2017
Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 1:55

Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators

View More Video