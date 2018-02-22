Here’s what is new at Crabtree Valley Mall and North Hills

In Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall, Savvi Prom has opened on the lower level near the Lego store.
The shop offers prom dresses from such designers as MoriLee, Jovani, Dave & Johnny, Faviana, Ellie Wilde Colors. Also, the shop offers tuxedo rentals from Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Allure, Ike Behar, Savvi, Ralph Lauren and others.
Mall hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 919-906-2554.
Another shop, Lyla Jones Bake Shop, now has a permanent home on the upper level near Belk.
Lyla Jones bakes cakes and cupcakes for weddings, corporate events, baby showers, birthdays and more. The new location will include a full-service bakery. The shop, which began in a home kitchen in Clayton in Johnston County, is on Facebook. Its owners are high school sweethearts who lived in New Jersey until they moved to North Carolina three years ago with their two small children. The phone number is 919-948-8642.
Also at Crabtree, a couple of stores are in temporary spots while their permanent homes are remodeling.
Journeys, which sells shoes, clothing and accessories for men, women and children, is temporarily on the upper level next to Banana Republic.
Brooks Brothers, which offers clothing for men, women and children, is on the lower level near Belk.
Community Heroes Day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Crabtree. Explore police and rescue vehicles, enjoy games and giveaways, take part in fitness challenges and watch lifesaving demonstrations.
Coming soon to North Hills
The following shops are scheduled to open in March at North Hills:
▪ Lou Lou Boutique, which offers fashion accessories, jewelry, bags and more. The chain, which is online at loulouboutiques.com, has most of its stores in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Its only other North Carolina store is in Asheville.
▪ South Moon Under, offering offering women’s and men’s clothing, swimwear, accessories and gifts. Another small chain with a concentration in Virginia and Maryland, the store is online at southmoonunder.com.
▪ Midtown Yoga, a locally owned studio offering strength yoga, Hot Power Flow, meditation yoga and Foundation Flow. Find it on Facebook.
▪ CO, a Vietnamese restaurant on the ground level of the AC Hotel. Learn more at eatatco.com.
Raleigh Home Show
The Downtown Raleigh Home Show is this weekend at the Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
On the celebrity stage this year are HGTV’s Taniya Nayak, an interior designer, and DIY Network’s Sara Bendrick, host of “Build It Like Bendrick” and “Lawn & Order.”
The show will feature the Inspiration Home, a 1,400-square-foot house filled with decor ideas; the Fresh Ideas Design Stage with presentations from experts in home improvement and design; a cooking stage with Triangle cooking and kitchen gurus offering cooking demos; outdoor living features; and a marketplace with home design, decor and accessories from nearly 30 local businesses.
Adult admission is $7 online or $10 at the box office. Adults 60 and older get in for $5 with an ID. For more information about the show and to save $4 off adult admission, use promo code NANDO at DowntownRaleighHomeShow.com
Scott Bolejack
