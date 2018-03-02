Atrium Health suspends discussions to combine with UNC Health Care

Atrium Health said Friday it has suspended discussions with UNC Health Care to form a joint operating company, citing inability to reach an agreement.
Charlotte-based Atrium, formerly known as Carolinas HealthCare System, said it informed Chapel-based UNC of the decision a letter sent earlier Friday.
Below is the full statement from Atrium:
“Atrium Health has suspended discussions with UNC Health Care to form a joint operating company. Atrium Health Board of Commissioners Chairman Ed Brown and Atrium Health President and Chief Executive Officer Gene Woods informed UNC Health Care’s leadership in a letter sent earlier today.
Never miss a local story.
Atrium Health is committed to the patients and communities of North Carolina more than ever and remains committed to creating an organization that will serve more people in better ways and enhancing our ability to address our state’s most pressing issues including rural care, behavioral health, and affordability.
In our letter sent to UNC Health Care today, we informed them that while we have not been able to reach an agreement, our respect for UNC Health Care, its team and UNC Health Care's accomplishments has grown through this process. Their desire to work collaboratively to improve the health of every North Carolinian is something we highly value and to which we are also committed.
Atrium Health’s priority will always be its patients and communities. We are committed to being an organization that is agile enough to respond to the quickly changing dynamics of our field, and also serve as an effective platform for growth that will attract other like-minded partners committed to the same goals to transform care together. We will remain steadfast in our mission to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all, and committed to ensuring the people of the Carolinas and beyond have access to world-class care.”
This is a developing story.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
Comments