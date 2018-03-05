Local retailers are in the market for seasonal employees

The Triangle’s strong economy could prove to be both a boon and bother for area businesses hoping to hire seasonal workers this year.
Local garden centers, landscaping businesses and big box retailers are all on the hunt for full-time and part-time workers for the spring and summer, with many saying they plan to hire on more people than in recent years. But some local economists says it might be harder than usual to find employees because of the increased competition and the area’s low unemployment rate.
Lowe’s Home Improvement wants to hire more than 1,100 employees in the Raleigh-Durham area and more than 4,200 across the state. Nationwide, the company plans to hire 53,000 seasonal workers, 8,000 more than it hired last year.
“Seasonal workers play a really critical role in supplementing our team,” said Lowe’s spokesman Steve Salazar. “Especially during the busy spring and summer seasons when home owners are getting moving on home improvement projects.”
Never miss a local story.
Positions available include cashiers, garden associates, outdoor loaders and stockers. Salazar said that about 40 percent of seasonal employees transition into part-time and full-time positions. About 200 of the retailer’s current store managers started out as seasonal employees.
Salazar said that Lowe’s, which has six locations in the Raleigh-Durham area, is always facing competition with other retailers to find seasonal staff, especially for those with customer service experience.
Home Depot is hiring 360 people for permanent, part-time work in its Raleigh and Durham locations. The home improvement company has eight locations in the Triangle, and each store has 45 job openings.
“With our customers working on their spring projects or spring cleanup projects, it’s almost like holiday season is for other retailers,” said spokesman Matt Harrigan.
A boost from the housing market
Michael Walden, professor of agricultural and resource economics at N.C. State University, said the retailers are ramping up hiring in expectation of strong demand.
“We have one of the strongest local economies in the nation, we are growing rapidly, and the housing market is improving,” he said.
Population growth is sparking construction and motivating many homeowners to remodel.
The cold winter also caused damages to homes that will require construction work, said Charles Becker, research professor of economics at Duke.
But Becker said that the biggest challenge for the home improvement industry will be finding employees, especially skilled labor, in the tight job market here.
The unemployment rate in both Durham and Raleigh was 3.8 percent in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The official rate covers people who have been looking for work in the previous four weeks and are available to work.
While many students will be looking for summer work, Becker said many young people won’t give these jobs a first glance because they often involve hard work.
“You’re outside, you’re working in the elements, you’re dealing with materials that are heavy,” he said. “It’s not only cognitively demanding but physically demanding. For a lot of people, that’s not their first choice.”
Passion and experience a plus
Joy Sweeney, hiring manager at Logan’s Garden Shop in Raleigh, said it is sometimes hard to find seasonal employees. She plans to hire 15 to 20 people this season.
Sweeney said that Logan’s does get applications from a lot of college kids who are looking for part-time work. She said she prefers to hire people who have experience in the retail industry because they are used to high-traffic settings.
“You need to have people who can move fast and keep up with wherever they need to be,” she said.
Phyllis Rollins, personnel manager at Fairview Garden Center in Raleigh, said she he has not found it difficult to find employees in the past. This year, she’ll be hiring about six or seven employees to work March through the end of May. Most of the positions are for cashiers or for people who load dry goods and mulch for customers.
“There’s a true love for horticulture in this area,” she said. “People have a passion to work in something they care about personally.”
Advice for job seekers
The hiring managers emphasized that you don’t necessarily need experience working in the garden industry to be hired at a home improvement store. Many employers look for people with general retail experience and the ability to work well under pressure.
Rollins said that people who are interested in seasonal work should continue applying even if they aren’t hired right away.
“Sometimes I have people apply two or three times, and they eventually will get the job here,” she said.
Even people looking for full-time work might benefit from taking on a seasonal position, as many of these often transition into a more permanent role.
Sweeney from Logan’s Garden Shop emphasized submitting applications early in the season to increase your chance of being hired.
“Most of the garden centers hire at same time,” she said. “If you’re looking for seasonal work, apply early so you can get foot in the door.”
Comments