Paid family leave makes some NC small businesses nervous

On Tuesday afternoon, Beth Messersmith, the campaign director of the advocacy group MomsRising in North Carolina, arrived in Houston to visit her mother whose battling cancer. The reason she’s able to travel across the country to help her mother is simple: MomsRising provides her with paid family leave. But Messersmith says she often sees people there who have no visitors. When Messersmith is in the cancer center, she says that she regularly sees people who are alone.
“Their kids can’t get off work,” Messersmith said. “The idea that that could be my mother, it just kills me.”
During his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump appeared to support people like Messersmith, saying: “Let us support working families by supporting paid family leave.” It’s not the first time Trump has come out in favor of paid family leave, an issue supported by his daughter Ivanka.
During the presidential campaign, Trump promised six weeks of paid leave for new mothers. His 2018 budget extended the benefit to new fathers and adoptive parents and called for states to adopt six-week paid parental leave policies. But so far the administration hasn’t proposed any specific guidelines for funding it.
However, when small businesses in North Carolina hear about paid leave, they have “panic and fear,” said Doug Blizzard, vice president of membership at Capital Associated Industries in North Carolina. Small businesses are concerned about having to pay for the leave and dealing with many people out on leave at the same time, Blizzard said.
“Small-business owners have a very small margin,” said Gregg Thompson, N.C. state director for the National Federation of Independent Business. “They want to be able to keep their employees and they will do whatever they can if it’s providing them leave or paid leave,” Thompson said. But individual small businesses have to determine what is possible for them based on their own bottom line.
In addition to the cost, a small business might only have a few employees. If more than one employee takes off at a time, “they don't have a business,” Thompson said.
These concerns are part of why it has been so difficult to gain support for a federal paid leave policy. The FAMILY Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, which would provide two months of paid leave, has already been introduced three times and currently has just 29 co-sponsors – none of whom are Republicans.
To help reduce the cost to businesses, Kristin A. Shapiro, an assistant general counsel with the U.S. House of Representatives, recently proposed a paid family leave policy that would be paid for through Social Security. If you want to take off, then you can collect early Social Security benefits and defer the collection of your Social Security retirement benefit. The proposal was published by the Independent Women’s Forum, an advocacy group.
The upside of this proposal is that it won’t come with a tax hike. The downside, said Messersmith of MomsRising, is that Shapiro’s proposal only covers leave for the birth of a child.
“I think that if we take a stab at just paid parental leave, that’s not gonna accomplish what we need to do throughout the country,” Messersmith said.
