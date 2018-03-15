China's new recycling policies are affecting your bins at home

Formerly the largest importer of recyclables, China raised their contamination standards to impossible levels on Jan. 1. This means your local municipality may have to pay more to empty your bin, but you can help.
Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com
