Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said Thursday that several people have been found dead in the rubble of the collapsed South Florida pedestrian bridge where the frantic search for any survivors continued past nightfall.
Business

Fallen bridge: As victims are found officials seek answers

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON Associated Press

March 15, 2018 10:49 PM

MIAMI

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Dave Downey said Thursday night that his crew is using high-tech listening devices, trained sniffing dogs and search cameras in a race to find anyone still alive in the rubble.

Officials said four people were found dead and at least nine others were injured and taken to local hospitals.

The $14.2 million pedestrian bridge was supposed to open in 2019 as a safe way for students to cross the busy road. It linked the community of Sweetwater with the campus of Florida International University.

