Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing retires shy of 90th birthday

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 22 ,2017, file photo, Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings company, speaks during a press conference to announce the company's annual results in Hong Kong. Li says he is retiring as chairman of his conglomerate just shy of his 90th birthday. Li made the announcement at a packed press conference on Friday after his company, CK Hutchison Holdings, released its annual results. Kin Cheung, File AP Photo