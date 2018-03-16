The Latest: Company also built replacement Minnesota bridge

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos China's new recycling policies are affecting your bins at home Pause 'Robeson Rises': Documentary depicts fight against Atlantic Coast Pipeline Generation Opportunity Ad: Winning the Amazon sweepstakes is a loss for taxpayers and young entrepreneurs Diability benefits denied Where could Amazon's HQ2 end up if it came to the Triangle? Frontier Airlines: New flights and destinations from RDU Frontier Airlines: Major expansion at RDU How does traffic stack up for Amazon finalists? Here are the worst offenders. Matternet's M2 Drone delivers over European cities Lifesaving deliveries by Zipline drone in Rwanda Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kendall Regional Medical Center is treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom in critical condition, after Florida International University’s 950-ton bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon. Police said at least six people could be dead but the exact number of victims remained unconfirmed. Daniel A. Varela The Miami Herald

