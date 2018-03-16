A look at the 8 candidates in Russia's presidential election

Presidential opposition candidate and former TV star Ksenia Sobchak speaks at a big rally declaring her intention to create a new liberal party in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Sobchak has posed as a defender of liberal values and denounced Putin's policies, but many observers believe the Kremlin has given its tacit blessing for her to join the contest hoping that she would add an element of competition to the otherwise lackluster race. Evgeny Feldman AP Photo