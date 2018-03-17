AP FACT CHECK: Trump and the attack of the bowling balls

President Donald Trump reviews border wall prototypes, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego. During the visit Trump said, "It will save thousands and thousands of lives, save taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars by reducing crime, drug flow, welfare fraud and burdens on schools and hospitals. The wall will save hundreds of billions of dollars — many, many times what it is going to cost. ... We have a lousy wall over here now but at least it stops 90, 95 percent. When we put up the real wall, we're going to stop 99 percent, maybe more than that." However, Congress' main watchdog found that the government does not have a way to show how barriers prevent illegal crossings from Mexico. A Government Accountability Office report last year said U.S. Customs and Border Protection "cannot measure the contribution of fencing to border security operations along the southwest border because it has not developed metrics for this assessment." Evan Vucci AP Photo