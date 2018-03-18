California to get first female and first LGBT Senate leader

In this photo taken Thursday, March 15, 2018, state Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, right, talks with Senate Republican Leader Pat Bates, of Laguna Niguel, after the Senate session in Sacramento, Calif. Atkins will make history Wednesday, March 21, 2018, when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate’s top job. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo