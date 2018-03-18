Business

UW looks for $15M to fill science building funding gap

The Associated Press

March 18, 2018 01:24 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo.

University of Wyoming officials will have to find an additional $15 million to build a new science facility after lawmakers approved $85 million for the project.

UW president Laurie Nichols says the school will gladly accept the $85 million and will figure out how to fill the gap for the $100 million facility.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that UW's Science Initiative's goal is to make the school a top research institution.

Wyoming House lawmakers supported funding the full $100 million, but the proposal faced opposition in the Senate.

A compromise struck on the final day of the legislative session included the $85 million in the final state capital construction bill.

The UW Board of Trustees will likely discuss how to pay the remaining $15 million when it meets this week

