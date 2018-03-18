A fire engulfs the Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino Sunday, March 18, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. The fire hit the hotel, where more than 300 guests were evacuated, some by helicopter, an official said.
A fire engulfs the Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino Sunday, March 18, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. The fire hit the hotel, where more than 300 guests were evacuated, some by helicopter, an official said. Bullit Marquez AP Photo
A fire engulfs the Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino Sunday, March 18, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. The fire hit the hotel, where more than 300 guests were evacuated, some by helicopter, an official said. Bullit Marquez AP Photo

Business

Fire at Philippine hotel-casino out, death toll raised to 5

The Associated Press

March 18, 2018 11:56 PM

MANILA, Philippines

Philippine officials say firefighters have found two more bodies in a hotel and casino complex in the Philippine capital that was gutted by fire and thick heavy smoke and raised the death toll to five.

Officials said Monday one of several people injured in the blaze at the Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino was fighting for her life in a hospital. All others guests and hotel employees have been accounted for.

It remains unclear if the fire, which raged from Sunday morning to early Monday, started in the casino on the lower floors or in an area that was under renovation.

More than 300 hotel guests and employees were evacuated at the height of the fire.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  