Florida campus opens days after 6 die in bridge collapse

Inspectors walks over what remains of a pedestrian bridge near Florida International University, Sunday, March 18, 2018 near Miami. As crews removed bodies from beneath a collapsed pedestrian bridge Saturday, a victim's uncle raged against what he called the "complete incompetence" and "colossal failure" that allowed people to drive beneath the unfinished concrete span. The unfinished bridge collapsed on Thursday killing six people. The Miami Herald via AP C.M. Guerrero