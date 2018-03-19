The Latest: Pension fund not divesting from gun retailers

Shane Fedderman, left, a 1998 graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., watches as families of mass shooting victims urge California's public pension funds to stop investing in retailers of assault weapons in Sacramento, Calif., on March 19, 2018. Fedderman, who lives in Hollywood, is one of several alumni of the high school, where 17 people were killed in February, calling on the fund to divest from gun retailers. Kathleen Ronayne AP Photo