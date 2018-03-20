Egypt election sacrifices democracy for stability

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi attends a military ceremony in the courtyard at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France. With the March 26-28, 2018, election, Egypt breaks with most pretense of democratic process, insisting stability is the priority. The vote saw an unprecedented purge from the race of would-be opponents to President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, leaving his only rival a little known politician who is hardly campaigning. Charles Platiau, Pool via AP, File)