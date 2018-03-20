Aldi opens new Cary store this week amid crowded grocery marketplace

Grocery-rich Cary will see a new Aldi store open on Thursday, the second one in that town and the ninth in the Triangle.
The opening comes amid increased competition brought on by a surge of discount supermarkets over the past three years whose names had previously been unfamiliar in this part of the country.
The new Aldi will be at 10210 Green Level Church Road. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and store tour is planned to begin at 8:25 a.m. The first 100 customers will receive gift cards, and product samples will be available throughout. Customers will also be able to enter in a sweepstakes.
Aldi says it is spending $3.4 billion to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022. The chain has more than 1,600 stores in 35 states. The expansion includes hiring 25,000 workers across the nation in stores, warehouses and offices.
The company has been renovating stores in the Triangle and elsewhere. This new building in Cary is a departure from Aldi's earlier look, in response to what customers say they'd like to see. The result is a more modern design, with open ceilings, natural lighting and energy-saving materials, the company said in an announcement Tuesday.
Aldi is based in Germany, as is its longtime competitor, Lidl. Both companies build smaller stores, promote their own labels and emphasize value prices.
“We have our own style when it comes to grocery shopping, and we’re pleased to welcome customers in Cary to experience exactly what sets Aldi apart from competitors, and how it’s made us one of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S.,” Krysta Cearley, Salisbury division vice president for Aldi, said in a news release.
Cary has become ground zero in the grocery wars, with at least a dozen stores either planned or built. There are proposals for two Lidl stores in Cary: one across from the Harrison Point shopping center on Grande Heights Drive, and the other on Arco Street referred to as Hillstone at Alston Town Center.
A limited liablity company, Keisler Partners, last year sought to rezone land between Keisler Drive and New Waverly Place to allow for a grocery store, but has withdrawn the request.
Jason Barron, the Morrisville attorney handling all three of those projects, could not be reached for comment. Neither could the property owner for the two Lidl's sites, the Dallas-based Leon Capital Group.
A spokeswoman for Lidl on Tuesday said the company is exploring potential sites across the state but did not have anything to say about specific locations.
Two Publix and two Whole Foods grocery stores have opened in Cary. Two Wegmans are planned there.
