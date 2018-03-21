Toast the Expert by Renewal by Andersen presents Don Ricardo Massenburg Jr.

Don Ricardo Massenburg Jr., owner of DESiGN iNKREDiBLE LLC takes on interior design projects throughout the Triangle. He prefers timeless furniture pieces with clean lines. He enjoys the dramatic transformations that come with interior design.
Cait Hawley
