NYC agency investigating more than a dozen Kushner buildings

FILE - In this Monday, March 19, 2018, file photo, New York City Council Member Ritchie Torres, left, and Housing Rights Initiative Executive Director Aaron Carr address a news conference outside Kushner Companies headquarters in New York. The pair was calling for an investigation into a report by The Associated Press and a tenants' rights watchdog that Jared Kushner's family real estate company routinely filed false paperwork declaring it had zero rent-regulated tenants in dozens of buildings it owned in New York when it actually had hundreds. New York City's buildings regulator launched investigations at more than a dozen Kushner Cos. properties Wednesday following the AP report. Richard Drew, File AP Photo