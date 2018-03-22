US-funded counterterrorism training center opens in Jordan

In this Sunday, March 18, 2018 photo, members of a Tunisian police commando unit storm a room during a drill at the Jordan Gendarmerie Training Academy, in al-Swaqa, about 44 miles

70 km) south of Amman, Jordan. The U.S.-funded center, which formally opens Thursday, will conduct counter-terrorism training for law enforcement agencies from a pool of 56 eligible partner countries.