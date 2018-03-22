Modern major league manager salesman as much as strategist

FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler watches from the dugout before a baseball spring exhibition game against the New York Yankees, in Clearwater, Fla. Kapler plans to flip-flop outfielders in the middle of an inning to put his best defensive player in position where the spray charts indicate a batter is most likely to hit the ball. Lynne Sladky, File AP Photo