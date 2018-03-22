Illinois governor compares foes' tactics to 'mafia racket'

FILE - In this March 20, 2018 file photo, Illinois Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner addresses the crowd on primary election night, in Chicago. Rauner is seeking "common ground" with Republicans on divisive issues after barely surviving an insurgent challenge in Tuesday's election. Rauner says his 19,000-vote victory over state Rep. Jeanne Ives in the GOP primary has confirmed for him the need to "bridge the divides." Nam Y. Huh File AP Photo