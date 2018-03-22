Brazil's top court weighs letting Lula remain free on appeal

Justices on Brazil's top court are debating whether former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can remain free while he appeals a corruption conviction.
They were expected to issue a ruling Thursday.
Da Silva was convicted last year for trading favors with construction company OAS in return for the promise of a beachfront apartment. The conviction was upheld by a higher court in January, and judges added to the sentence.
According to Brazilian law, da Silva can be jailed since a second court upheld the conviction, even though he can continue appealing to higher courts.
Never miss a local story.
Brazil's Chief Justice Carmen Lucia of the Supreme Federal Tribunal did not respond to da Silva's petition for habeas corpus for weeks. But she changed course and scheduled a vote after coming under intense pressure.
Comments