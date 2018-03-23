Incoming Peru president a political novice facing tough odds

FILE - In this June 8, 2016 file photo, Martin Vizcarra, who was running for first vice president on the ticket with Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, arrives at Kuczynski's home in Lima, Peru. Vizcarra, next in line to become Peru’s next president after President Kuczynski quit the office, has scarce experience governing but is known as a consensus builder who might have a shot at bridging divides after one of the most-bitter political crises in the Andean nation’s recent history. An engineer by training, he is to be sworn into office Friday, March 23, 2018. Silvia Izquierdo, File AP Photo