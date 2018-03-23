Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died. Valerie Hinkell, a longtime assistant to Huizenga, said Friday that he died Thursday night, March 22, 2018, at his South Florida home. He was 80. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo