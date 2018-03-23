Indictment: Waterslide in fatal accident was 'deadly weapon'

FILE - In this July 9, 2014, file photo, riders go down the water slide called "Verruckt" at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan. A former executive with the Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy died on the giant waterslide has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Tyler Austin Miles, an operations director for Schlitterbahn, was booked into the Wyandotte County jail Friday, March 23, 2018 and is being held on $50,000 bond. Caleb Schwab died in August 2016 on the 17-story Verruckt water slide at the park in western Kansas City, Kansas. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo