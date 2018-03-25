Report: Bombs disguised as rocks in Yemen show Iranian aid

In this undated photograph provided by Conflict Armament Research, an independent London-based group that researches battlefield weaponry, an explosive disguised as a rock is on display in Yemen. Roadside bombs disguised as rocks in Yemen bear similarities to others used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and by insurgents in Iraq and Bahrain, suggesting at the least an Iranian influence in their manufacturing, a report released Monday, March 26, 2018, by Conflict Armament Research alleges. The report comes comes as the West and United Nations researchers accuse Iran of supplying arms to Yemen’s Shiite rebels known as Houthis, who have held the country’s capital since September 2014. Conflict Armament Research via AP Tim Michetti