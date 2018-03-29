Bonobos menswear store opening in North Hills

Bonobos, an e-commerce menswear brand, is coming to the Main District at North Hills in Raleigh.
Kane Realty Corp., which manages North Hills, said it expects Bonobos to open sometime this spring.
"Bonobos makes great-fitting products and offers a superb customer experience," said John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty. "The North Hills location will be their first store in North Carolina, and we are certain they will do excellent in this market."
Bonobos is a clothing brand focused on delivering great fit, excellent customer experience and a fun approach to menswear, Kane Realty said in a news release.
Launched online in 2007 with its signature line of better-fitting men's pants, Bonobos is now the largest apparel brand ever built on the web in the United States, offering a full menswear assortment, Kane Realty noted.
In 2011, Bonobos pioneered an offline concept, launching Bonobos Guideshops, stores that deliver personalized, one-to-one service to those wanting to experience the brand in person. In 2012, Bonobos expanded its distribution, partnering with Nordstrom.
In 2017, Walmart acquired Bonobos for $310 million.
New at Waverly Place
Waverly Place in Cary has welcomed one tenant and is about to greet another.
Hollywood Feed, a natural and holistic pet food and product store, opened March 10 next to Whole Foods Market. It's the first North Carolina store for the chain, which sells dog food, cat food, collars, crates, kennels and other pet supplies.
Coming soon to Waverly Place is fast-casual pizza restaurant MOD Pizza, which will open next to Famous Toastery. This will be the third MOD Pizza in the Triangle.
"Our main goal is to continue to enhance the overall Waverly Place experience," said Ward Kampf, president of Northwood Retail, which manages the shopping center. "The addition of Hollywood Feed will cater to the many pet owners in the surrounding area, and MOD Pizza will add another fantastic dining option for residents and office tenants in the Cary community."
Beer-serving benefits
The fifth annual N.C. Beer Month kickoff party is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Crank Arm Brewing Co., 319 W. Davie St., Raleigh.
The party, dubbed "Cask on Fools," will offer by-the-glass cask beer from North Carolina brewers. A portion of proceeds will benefit the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of North Carolina.
Tickets are $10 and include a commemorative glass and four drink tickets. For tickets, go to https://bit.ly/2pOwyA5.
Also on the beer front, the first Pints for Paws Craft Beverage Festival is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Northgate Plaza, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham.
Proceeds will benefit the Animal Protection Society of Durham.
The event will feature more than a dozen Durham makers of beer, cider, mead, spirits, sodas and teas. Also on the menu: live music, food trucks and doggie wading pools.
“We are excited to partner with Northgate and the Durham craft beverage community to offer this new, fun event," said Shafonda Davis, executive director of of APS of Durham. "Our theme 'Drink Local, Save Animals' seems perfect for Durham, with our love of animals and our vibrant craft beverage scene. We can have fun while making a huge difference for the lives of the animals.”
Participating beverage companies include Bull City Burger and Brewery, The Brothers Vilgalys Spirit Co., Fullsteam Brewery, Durham Distillery, Bull Durham Beer Company, Ponysaurus Brewing, Durty Bull Brewing Company, The Glass Jug, Starpoint Brewing, Bull City Cider Works, Honeygirl Meadery, Home: bucha, MATI Energy and ROMANzTEA.
Pints for Paws tickets range from $35-$10 and are available at https://bit.ly/2DI3DCG.
