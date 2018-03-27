Waymo to buy 20,000 Jaguars for robotic ride-hailing service

The Jaguar I-Pace vehicle is introduced Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in New York. Self-driving car pioneer Waymo will buy up to 20,000 of the electric vehicles from Jaguar Land Rover to help realize its vision for a robotic ride-hailing service. The commitment announced Tuesday marks another step in Waymo's evolution from a secret project started in Google nine years ago to a spin-off that's gearing up for an audacious attempt to reshape the transportation business. Mark Lennihan AP Photo