Vermont House approves gun restrictions as opponents look on

George Spoerl, of Lowell, Vt., sits beneath a portrait of Adm. George Dewey at the Vermont Statehouse on Tuesday March 27, 2018, in Montpelier, Vt. The House was to debate Tuesday afternoon a measure that would raise the legal age for gun purchases, expand background checks and ban high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices known as "bump stocks." Opponents, many wearing hunter orange, say the legislation is unconstitutional and won't enhance school safety. Wilson Ring AP Photo