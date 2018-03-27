Kansas considers making schools liable for not arming staff

During a hearing in the House Insurance Committee Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Topeka, Kan., Nick Diegel, an Overland Park resident and parent of a Blue Valley district student, spoke in opposition to a bill that would help Kansas teachers carry concealed guns in their classrooms. Diegel also referenced Rep. Willie Dove, a Bonner Springs Republican who last year removed a handgun from an ankle holder and accidentally left it on the floor of a House committee meeting room. The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP Thad Allton