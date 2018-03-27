Baby+Co. birthing center in Cary halts deliveries after newborn deaths

The Baby+Co birthing center in Cary is conducting a safety review after the deaths of four newborns since its opening in 2014. Women in labor are being diverted to WakeMed's Cary hospital.
Kevin Keister
UNC Health Care willing to work with others

UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper said that his organization would be willing to work with Atrium Health or other groups to help meet the needs of North Carolina patients in the future. UNC Health and Atrium tried and failed to merge recently.