Sen. Menendez leaves corruption case behind, seeks 3rd term

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez speaks to reporters after U.S. District Judge William H. Walls declared a mistrial in Menendez' federal corruption trial, during a news conference outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Newark, N.J. Menendez announced plans Tuesday, March 27, 2018, to kick off his re-election bid for a third term, two months after federal prosecutors dropped corruption charges against the New Jersey Democrat. Top Democrats including fellow U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy are set to join Menendez during Wednesday, March 28, 2018, events in his hometown of Union City, N.J., where he was once mayor, and in southern New Jersey. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo