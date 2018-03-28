Asian stocks sink, slammed by tech losses

A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Asian stock markets were in the red Wednesday as tech stocks extended losses following sell-offs of their U.S. peers overnight. Investors are selling technology-related shares on concern governments might tighten their scrutiny over Facebook after it was revealed that users' data was shared with a consulting firm affiliated with President Donald Trump.