This undated photo provided by BMW shows the BMW 530e iPerformance, a plug-in hybrid vehicle. The German automaker takes an atypical strategy, with the hybrid versions positioned somewhat lower price wise in their respective model lineups. For instance, the sticker price of the hybrid 530e iPerformance starts at the same price as the least expensive 5 Series you can buy.
This undated photo provided by BMW shows the BMW 530e iPerformance, a plug-in hybrid vehicle. The German automaker takes an atypical strategy, with the hybrid versions positioned somewhat lower price wise in their respective model lineups. For instance, the sticker price of the hybrid 530e iPerformance starts at the same price as the least expensive 5 Series you can buy. Courtesy of BMW via AP Bernhard Limberger
This undated photo provided by BMW shows the BMW 530e iPerformance, a plug-in hybrid vehicle. The German automaker takes an atypical strategy, with the hybrid versions positioned somewhat lower price wise in their respective model lineups. For instance, the sticker price of the hybrid 530e iPerformance starts at the same price as the least expensive 5 Series you can buy. Courtesy of BMW via AP Bernhard Limberger

Business

Daimler, BMW to merge car-sharing, other digital services

The Associated Press

March 28, 2018 09:01 AM

FRANKFURT, Germany

Automakers Daimler and BMW say they have agreed to merge their transportation services businesses so they can expand their offerings in ride-hailing apps, car-sharing, parking and charging electric cars.

The two companies said Wednesday they aim to become a "leading provider" of new ways to get around cities, where more people will see cars as a service they use when needed.

Those businesses include car-sharing, an area where Stuttgart-based Daimler AG operates its car2go service and Munich-headquartered BMW AG has DriveNow. Customers use a smartphone app to find and unlock cars parked on city streets and use them for short periods when needed. Also part of the deal is Daimler's moovel startup, which aims to allow users to book and pay for trains, cars, taxis and rental bikes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  