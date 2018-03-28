Games aim to overcome concerns over koalas, cricket and beer

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Jamaica's Yohan Blake competes in a men's 200-meter heat during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. More than 6,600 athletes and officials from across the world will converge on the Gold Coast for the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games, the quadrennial multi-sports event for 71 countries and territories of the British Commonwealth. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo