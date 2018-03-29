France: ex-President Sarkozy to face corruption trial

Former French Presidents Francois Hollande, left, and Nicolas Sarkozy wait prior to a national ceremony for Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame, Wednesday March 28, 2018 at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris. The slain hero of last week's extremist attack in southern France will be posthumously awarded the Legion of Honor by French President Emmanuel Macron during a solemn day-long national homage to him. Christophe Ena AP Photo