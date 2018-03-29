Arkansas high court: Some execution drug info can be secret

FILE - In a Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 file photo, Arkansas Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley, right, testifies before legislators at the state Capitol complex in Little Rock with deputy director Dale Reed at her side. The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday, March 29, 2018, that Kelley’s agency must identify the companies that manufacture Arkansas’ execution drugs but that information that identifies the middlemen can be withheld. Kelly P. Kissel, File AP Photo