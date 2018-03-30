Rare loss from tax law leads to political standoff in Oregon

FILE- In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump displays the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul package he had just signed in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s federal tax overhaul is a short-term boon for most states, but one is set to miss out entirely: Oregon. Instead of a bonus, Oregon faces a loss of $217 million in the two years after the overhaul goes into effect, the largest of any state that has revealed its predictions. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo